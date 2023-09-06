Slovak National Council speaker visits Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollár, who is on the visit to Azerbaijan, has today arrived at the Fuzuli International Airport, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov briefed the delegation members about the airport. The Fuzuli International Airport, known as the air gateway to Karabakh, was built at the most modern level. The airport has the capacity to receive any type of aircraft. The runway is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. Equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, the airport's terminal can process at least 200 passengers per hour.

Emin Huseynov also highlighted the progress made in the city and the upcoming projects.

Under the Master plan for the development of Fuzuli until 2040, the city administrative area is scheduled to cover 1943 hectares, with the population planned to reach 50,000 people. The residential buildings, educational, healthcare, cultural institutions, as well as production facilities will be created in Fuzuli, in order to ensure comfortable and modern living conditions in the city.

They were also informed about the residential complex built by the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA). The residential complex covers the total area of 8.9 hectares. It is consisted of 38 residential buildings with a total of 846 flats, including 318 two-room ones, 430 three-room ones and 98 four-room ones.

The delegation members also familiarized themselves with the traces of Armenian barbarism committed in Fuzuli as they were informed about Armenian war crimes committed during 30 years of occupation. They were also informed about Armenian mine contamination and the process of demining carried out by Azerbaijan.

The Slovak delegation will then head to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam cities. The delegation was accompanied by MPs of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, head of the working group for the Azerbaijani-Slovak interparliamentary relations Anar Mammadov, and Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Lajcak.

News.Az