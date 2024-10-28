Slovak PM Fico reports ongoing threats following May assassination attempt
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was critically injured in an assassination attempt on May 15, revealed that he has faced another close call since then.“Attempts on my life continue,” the premier stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
In early October, an armed man was apprehended at a public event marking the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s Carpatho-Dukla offensive operation in eastern Slovakia, where Fico was present. “He hates me for my approach to [resolving the conflict in] Ukraine,” Fico explained, noting that security personnel discovered the weapon during a routine screening as the man attempted to enter the event.
The May 15 attack was carried out by 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula, who shot Fico multiple times in the western Slovakian town of Handlová. The prime minister underwent surgery and returned to work in July.
In response to the assassination attempt, Slovakia has heightened security measures for government officials, politicians, and major media outlets. The attacker has been charged with attempted murder, is currently in custody, and awaits trial, with prosecutors advocating for the classification of the attack as an act of terrorism.