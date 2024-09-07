Slovakia in talks with Croatia on oil transit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia has initiated talks with Croatia to facilitate the transit of oil from alternative sources through its territory, marking a key move to bolster its energy security.

This announcement was made by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Blanar highlighted Slovakia's focus on securing a reliable and cost-effective oil supply. "Ensuring a stable supply of oil at a reasonable price is a top priority for us," Blanar said following his meeting with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Radman in Bratislava.The negotiations are being conducted at the corporate level, with Slovak and Croatian companies working on finalizing contracts for the oil transit. "Our Croatian counterparts are negotiating at the business level to set up the necessary agreements," Blanar added.However, no formal agreements have been finalized yet. This indicates that the negotiations are still in the preliminary phase and further efforts are needed to reach a definitive arrangement for oil transit from Croatia through Slovakia.

