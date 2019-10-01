Slovakian embassy opens in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, the Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan received the newly appointed Chargé d'affaires of the Slovak Republic, Elćin Gasymov to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, Elćin Gasymov presented the Note Verbal of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic to Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

According to the Note Verbal from October 1, 2019 the Embassy of the Slovak Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan has started functioning.

Ambassador Mirzazade said that the opening of the Embassy of Slovak Republic in Azerbaijan will give impetus to further expansion and promotion of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

News.Az

