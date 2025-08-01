Slovenia becomes first EU nation to ban arms trade with Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenia has become the first European Union member to ban the import, export, and transit of weapons and military equipment to and from Israel, in a bold move driven by concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Slovenian government announced the decision on Thursday, citing the EU’s failure to adopt decisive measures regarding Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Officials said the ban reflects Slovenia’s commitment to international law and human rights, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Responsible states must act, even if it means stepping ahead of others,” said Prime Minister Robert Golob, criticizing the European Union’s disunity over the Gaza conflict. The government further condemned the continued denial of humanitarian aid to Gazans, calling it a “complete denial of humanitarian access.”

Slovenia also pledged to introduce further national measures in response to what it described as “serious violations of international humanitarian law” by the Israeli regime.

The decision follows Slovenia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood in 2024 and its recent ban on the entry of two far-right Israeli ministers accused of inciting violence.

News.Az