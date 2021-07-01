Yandex metrika counter

Slovenia to take over EU Council presidency from Portugal

Slovenia will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Portugal as of Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Joining the EU in 2014, the country will hold the EU presidency until Dec. 31.

According to Slovenian media, it is a matter of curiosity how Slovenia will carry out the process and which issues will be given priority.

Slovenia will be presiding over the Council of the European Union for the second time.


