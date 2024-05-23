SOCAR, Baker Hughes agree on electric submersible pumps assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azneft Production Association, a SOCAR structure on oil and gas production, and Baker Hughes have agreed to set up a joint center for assembly and service of electric submersible pumps (ESP) in Azerbaijan.

On May 22 in Baku, a ceremony was held to sign the “Letter of Commitment for the Implementation of ESP Technology in Azerbaijan” by Baker Hughes and the creation of a joint center of excellence in the country for the assembly, repair, and maintenance of electric submersible pumps, News.Az reports citing SOCAR’s press service.The relevant agreement was signed by Baker Hughes' Director for the Caspian Region Carlo Beltrame and General Director of SOCAR's Azneft Ali Gurbanov.An agreement has also been reached with Baker Hughes to enhance efficiency and increase hydrocarbon production by optimizing all production processes, the SOCAR said.Electric submersible pumps are used worldwide in deep and inclined oil wells, as well as in highly watered wells.

News.Az