SOCAR and ACWA Power ink cooperation agreement focused on green fertilizers

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and ACWA Power, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed a Cooperation Agreement focused on Green Fertilizers.

The agreement was signed by Anar Mammadov, SOCAR’s Vice-President, and Driss Berraho, ACWA Power’s Vice-President of Business Development - Green Hydrogen, News.Az reports.

This partnership builds on the foundations laid by a previous agreement signed on 2nd February 2023, which outlined the joint development of renewable energy projects, including wind, solar, and green hydrogen, in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The new agreement specifically targets the potential production and distribution of green fertilizers, predominantly urea, under the Low Carbon / Green Fertilizer project. According to the agreement, ACWA Power will take a leading role in the renewable energy production and green hydrogen aspects of the project, underscoring the collaborative effort towards reducing carbon emissions in fertilizer production.

