SOCAR building new platform at offshore field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has started building a new fixed platform at the Darwin Bank offshore field, SOCAR said in a message May 2.

The platform #730 is designed to drill 16 production wells, Trend reports.

It is planned to daily produce 1,600-2,000 tons of oil from the offshore platform, the total area of which will be 3,480 square meters.

SOCAR produced 1.85 million tons of oil from offshore and onshore fields in January-March 2017 as compared to 1.9 million tons in the same period of 2016.

News.Az

News.Az