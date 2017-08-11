SOCAR commissions onshore wells at Azerbaijan's Saadan field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce 2,900-3,650 tons of oil annually as it has commissioned two new wells at the country’s Saadan ons

The wells are giving four to five tons of oil per day, according to the message. The drilling was carried out down to the Govundag Maykop productive stratum, Trend reports.

The Saadan field is located in the Pre-Caspian-Guba oil and gas bearing region.

SOCAR is implementing a program to stabilize and increase oil production at onshore and old fields.

SOCAR produced 3.71 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-June 2017, as compared to 3.78 million tons in the same period of 2016.

In 2016, SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. In total, oil production stood at 41.03 million tons in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

News.Az

News.Az