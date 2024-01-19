SOCAR, DP World mull dynamics of energy markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the dynamics of the current energy markets, R. Najaf said on X.

“In our discussions with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, we explored crucial insights into the dynamics of current #energy markets, with a special focus on logistics infrastructures and supply chain capabilities,” the SOCAR president noted.

“Our conversation emphasized optimizing transportation, distribution, and storage systems for energy commodities, aiming to enhance overall operational efficiency. Furthermore, we reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to sustainability, delving into implementing environmentally responsible practices in our operations,” he added.

News.Az