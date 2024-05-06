News.az
Rovshan Najaf
Tag:
Rovshan Najaf
SOCAR, ENOC discuss energy cooperation and future projects
17 Dec 2025-10:20
SOCAR, Pakistan discuss successful development of cooperation
01 Feb 2025-20:29
SOCAR partners with Japanese company to advance emission reduction, energy efficiency
05 Dec 2024-16:01
SOCAR and DeGolyer & MacNaughton explore prospects for expanding cooperation
26 Nov 2024-15:20
SOCAR, Uniper SE explore expanded strategic partnership
28 Aug 2024-17:40
SOCAR, KazMunayGaz intend to boost Kazakh oil transit via Azerbaijan
25 Jul 2024-15:19
Azerbaijan’s energy giant inks MoU with Slovenia’s major gas supplier
17 Jul 2024-14:19
Azerbaijan’s energy giant ready to cooperate with innovators to achieve its decarbonization goals
27 Jun 2024-12:39
SOCAR president to attend Uzbekistan Energy Week
06 May 2024-15:14
AFFA's new president sets ambitious goals for Azerbaijani football
02 Apr 2024-10:48
