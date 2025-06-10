SOCAR, Germany’s SEFE ink natural gas sale agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 10-year natural gas purchase agreement has been signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Germany’s state-owned energy company SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe).

Under the agreement, SOCAR will supply natural gas to SEFE in Europe, with annual volumes set to gradually increase to 15 TWh (terawatt-hours), equivalent to approximately 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm), News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

This cooperation will support investments in production and infrastructure, including gas compressors, enabling the delivery of more pipeline gas to Europe and contributing to the continent’s energy security.

SEFE CEO Dr. Egbert Laege said: “This long-term contract is a testament to the strong relationship between Germany and Azerbaijan. With this partnership, we are establishing a new route for significant gas volumes to reach Europe, thereby diversifying our portfolio and increasing the security of supply for our customers.”

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf stated: “This agreement marks another significant milestone in SOCAR’s ongoing commitment to enhancing Europe’s energy security. By supplying reliable and substantial natural gas volumes to SEFE, we are strengthening the partnership between Azerbaijan and Germany and contributing to Europe’s energy diversification goals and sustainable growth. SOCAR remains dedicated to investing in infrastructure and production capacities to ensure secure and uninterrupted energy supplies for our partners.”

