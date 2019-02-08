SOCAR increased amount of its drilling operations by 66% over past two years

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR has increased amount of its drilling operations by 66 percent over the past two years, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told AZERTAC.

“Despite the fact that our drillers and producers have been working in the most geologically complex fields of the Caspian Sea, they have managed to drill four wells under the pressure of 1000 atmosphere at a depth of over 6000 meters in the Bulla Deniz and Umid fields since 2015. The depth of the new well drilled in the Umid field has already been reached 6,810 meters, and the drilling process in the well will soon be completed,” Abdullayev mentioned.

“The development of all these new fields and promising structures that I have mentioned will allow to significantly increase the production of natural gas and stabilize oil production in Azerbaijan in the coming years and decades,” he added.

