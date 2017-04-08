SOCAR may take part in oil and gas projects in Iran

A delegation led by President of SOCAR Rovnaq Abdullayev met with Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

APA reports quoting SOCAR’s website that the two sides discussed the current state and prospects of relations in the oil and gas sphere, and emphasized the opportunities for development of cooperation.

The parties considered issues like SOCAR’s participation in oil and gas projects in Iran, cooperation in the field of gas trade, and implementation of projects with third countries. The two sides decided to continue researches and contacts on the aforementioned themes.

