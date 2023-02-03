Yandex metrika counter

SOCAR, Romgaz sign gas supply contract

  • Economics
  • Share
SOCAR, Romgaz sign gas supply contract

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR and Romanian Romgaz S.A company have signed a contract on gas supply of up to 1 billion cubic meters from Azerbaijan to Romania in 2023-2024, News.Az reports. 

The contract signed on the sidelines of the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku is considered a continuation of the documents signed between SOCAR and Romgaz S.A. on October 19 and December 16 of 2022.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      