SOCAR, Romgaz sign gas supply contract

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR and Romanian Romgaz S.A company have signed a contract on gas supply of up to 1 billion cubic meters from Azerbaijan to Romania in 2023-2024, News.Az reports.

The contract signed on the sidelines of the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku is considered a continuation of the documents signed between SOCAR and Romgaz S.A. on October 19 and December 16 of 2022.

