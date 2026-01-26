SOCAR sets new drilling record at West Absheron

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has achieved a new drilling record, completing the longest horizontal open-hole well in the company’s history.

The operation was carried out on behalf of SOCAR’s Azneft Production Union at the West Absheron field. The newly completed 28a sidetrack well features a horizontal open section measuring 522 meters, making it the longest of its kind ever drilled by SOCAR, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The previous record of 515 meters had been set in late 2025 at the same field with the drilling of the 25a well. The latest achievement therefore marks a new milestone in SOCAR’s drilling operations.

The drilling process was conducted based on real-time geological logging data provided by the Geological Service. Geonavigation and geosteering technologies were applied to ensure accuracy and compliance with operational targets.

The record-setting project reflects SOCAR’s ongoing efforts to adopt advanced drilling technologies and enhance efficiency in hydrocarbon production.

News.Az