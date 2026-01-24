SOCAR green bonds showcased at WEF as climate tool

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has presented its green bond program at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos as a practical financial mechanism to accelerate climate-focused investments and support global decarbonization efforts.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf shared the announcement on social media platform X, stating that the company’s green bonds were highlighted as an example of how capital markets can drive emission reduction, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure projects while delivering measurable climate results, News.Az reports.

According to Najaf, he took part in a high-level WEF 2026 session titled “How to Finance Decarbonization?” The discussion centered on blended and scalable financing solutions designed to speed up the global energy transition. Participants explored how innovative funding models can help energy companies balance sustainability goals with economic performance and long-term energy security.

Najaf mentioned that decarbonization has become a strategic priority for SOCAR. He noted that the company is integrating low-carbon objectives into both its day-to-day operations and long-term development planning. This includes improving operational efficiency, reducing emissions across the entire value chain, implementing digital technologies, and adopting low-carbon solutions — all while maintaining competitiveness and reliability in energy supply.

Financing, he added, remains one of the most critical enablers of this transformation. In this context, SOCAR’s green bond issuance was presented at Davos as a concrete example of linking financial performance with environmental responsibility.

The bonds are designed to channel investment specifically into projects that cut emissions, boost energy efficiency, and build sustainable infrastructure. By doing so, they demonstrate how capital markets can directly support national and corporate climate commitments while ensuring transparency and measurable impact.

SOCAR’s appearance at WEF 2026 reflects Azerbaijan’s growing visibility in international climate and energy discussions, positioning the company as a regional leader exploring practical pathways toward a lower-carbon future without compromising energy security or economic stability.

News.Az