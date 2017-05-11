SOCAR: Situation at well in “Gunashli” field under control

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The situation at well #7 in Gunashli offshore field taken under control”, APA reports that the press service of SOCAR released this information.

“As reported, last night at the well 319 of the base number 7 MOGP “May 28” during drilling operations, there was a gas release. The necessary measures were taken, the well was closed, all of its parameters were taken under control. However, today around 16:00 in the area of ​​the base a growing breakthrough to the gas surface was recorded. Taking into account all the assumptions, production at two production wells was suspended, and drilling operations were suspended on the basis. SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, having arrived on the basis for assessing the situation, ordered the evacuation of all working personnel. On the basis of this instruction, all employees were evacuated from the deep-water base No. 7”.

At present, an operational group of specialists supervises the situation from the immediate grounds and vessels that are on duty in the specified area.

News.Az

