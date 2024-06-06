SOCAR supplies hydrocarbons to 16 European countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Trading supplies hydrocarbons to 16 European countries, Head of Global Business Development at SOCAR Trading Togrul Kocharli said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Baku Energy Forum, he noted that in terms of gas sales, SOCAR Trading goes beyond pipeline supplies and trades not only Azerbaijani gas but also gas (including liquefied natural gas) from third countries.To note, the first experience in selling liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the long-term gas supply to Malta (for a power plant), but other directions are also being developed.Additionally, SOCAR Trading provides market reviews and marketing research for its 'parent company' SOCAR, which helps it make optimal commercial decisions and respond promptly to the global fossil fuel market demands.

News.Az