SOCAR, Tatneft discuss possibilities of joint production

"Together with Rovshan Najaf, the President of SOCAR, we held a meeting with Nail Maganov, General Director of Tatneft company. During the meeting, we discussed the priority directions of the company's cooperation with our country, the projects implemented in the energy sector, as well as opportunities for setting up joint production," Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

“The execution of the cooperation roadmap, signed between SOCAR and Tatneft within the framework of the meeting, will make a significant contribution to the expansion of the partnership,” the minister added.

News.Az