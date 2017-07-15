SOCAR to take part in tender announced in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of an underground gas storage facility is scheduled for the first half of 2018.

The Oil and Gas Corporation of Georgia (KGGG) has announced an open international tender for the purchase of "design, procurement, installation and commissioning" (EPIC) services for the construction of the country's first underground gas storage facility.

According to Business Georgia, the storage is planned to be built on the southern dome of the oil field in Samgori (near Tbilisi).

The first stage of the tender provides for a process of retraining, within which KGGG will select a group of contractors with relevant experience and financial capabilities.

According to the corporation, the construction of an underground gas storage facility is scheduled for the first half of 2018. At the first stage of the construction, two appraisal wells will be drilled, and as a result of the obtained additional geological information, the technical parameters of the storage will be specified.

It should be noted that, according to head of SOCAR`s Georgian office Mahir Mammadov, Azerbaijan will also participate in the tender.

News.Az

News.Az