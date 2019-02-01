Yandex metrika counter

SOCAR Turkey Energy, Turkish Gubretas to set up joint venture

  • Economics
  • Share
SOCAR Turkey Energy, Turkish Gubretas to set up joint venture

SOCAR Turkey Energy, an affiliate of Azerbaijan`s state oil company in Turkey, and Turkish Gubretas have signed a letter of intent to create a joint venture engaged in the production and marketing of chemical fertilizers, AzerTag reports.

Both companies will have a 50 percent stake in the venture.

Gubretas specializes in the production and marketing of chemical fertilizers, including solid fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, powder-based fertilizers, and organic fertilizers. It also provides soil analysis services to farmers.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      