SOCAR Türkiye responds to unfounded accusations

In light of the recent geopolitical changes in the region, SOCAR Türkiye and the group of companies have been under attack for some time by some provocateurs both on social media and physically, the company said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

"Recently, as a result of geopolitical processes taking place in the region, some subversive groups have been organizing protests both on social media and physically against SOCAR Türkiye and a group of related companies. These subversive groups are making provocative messages through social media, making unfounded accusations that our company has trade relations with Israel for crude oil, carrying out attacks on the company building to jeopardize the safety of our employees. The ongoing and increasingly violent provocations at our headquarters building in Istanbul on March 12, May 29, May 31, and June 2, as well as at the Bursagaz office building in Bursa on May 24, threaten the lives of our employees.""We operate within the framework of international business agreements under the vision set out by our head office, the Azerbaijan State Oil Company SOCAR. In this context, accusations that SOCAR is currently selling crude oil to Israel do not reflect reality and are deliberately aimed at confusing public opinion. The global oil sales market has its own peculiarities and the realisation of crude oil produced is done through trading or trending companies. The supplying companies cannot control and interfere in which countries the crude oil is transported to and for what purposes it is used. In this context, SOCAR, like other oil companies, sells the products it supplies through trading relationships with the relevant companies," said the statement."Investment and co-operation, the strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the strategic alliance and mutual interests of our peoples are formed under SOCAR Türkiye's policy. During the sixteen years of our operation in Türkiye, we are the largest foreign investor and integrated industrial group with strategic mega projects such as STAR NEZ, and TANAP, operating in the oil and gas sector, with approximately $18.3 billion of investments, with 5,600 direct and more than 10,000 indirect employees in various cities.""Our activities to expand our existing investments in Türkiye with the investment of new ones continue. The contribution we are making to reducing the current energy deficit is largely dependent on the economic value and employment of the population, as well as the many social projects we are implementing in these regions. Since the earthquake, we have been by the side of the brotherly Turkish people since day one, supporting with free fuel, continuing to deliver basic goods to the region. We provide educational support to more than 10,000 students in eleven schools that we have built in different cities of Türkiye. Realizing our social responsibility, we continue our activities in the fields of education, environment, and social affairs.""While we categorically reject the unfounded accusations made by a group of provocateurs, we ask not to rely on these statements and actions aimed at manipulating public opinion and damaging our centuries-long fraternal bond. We will continue to act for the common interests and well-being of the Turkish and Azerbaijani peoples. As we have mentioned in our company slogan, we are always together and strong," the statement added.

News.Az