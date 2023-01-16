SOCAR, UAE’s Masdar company ink joint development agreements for renewable energy sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the UAE’s Masdar company have signed Agreements on the joint development of offshore wind energy and hydrogen projects with a capacity of 2 GW, as well as joint development of 1 GW solar photovoltaic (PV) and 1 GW onshore wind energy projects, SOCAR told News.Az.

According to the company, these agreements will contribute to further strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Azerbaijan, developing renewable energy sources and sustainable economic growth of the country.

News.Az