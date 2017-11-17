SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz mull prospects in oil & gas projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Uzbekistan's national holding company Uzbekneftegaz have great prospects for intensifying cooperation and implementing

Abdullayev made the remarks at a meeting with Alisher Sultanov, chairman of Uzbekneftegaz Board, in Baku, SOCAR said Nov. 17.

Abdullayev said that experts of both companies have already reviewed possible prospects, Trend reports.

He expressed hope for beginning of concrete activity soon within the memorandum signed between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz.

SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz signed a memorandum of understanding in June 2017. The document covered the possible spheres of cooperation.

In his turn, Sultanov stressed that Uzbekistan is interested in using existing opportunities for developing bilateral relations with fraternal Azerbaijan in all spheres.

He said that further projects between the two companies will serve the well-being of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

News.Az

