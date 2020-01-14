SOCAR: We are ready to supply oil to Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

"SOCAR is ready to supply to Belarus oil of both Azerbaijan and other producers", Deputy Head of Public Relations and Events’ Organization Department of SOCAR I

"They (the Belarusian side – editor’s note) have applied to us with a request, but no concrete supply is negotiated yet. The information has been provided to the Belarusian side. Notionally both Azerbaijan and other producers are ready to supply oil. Previously we supplied them with oil. We have a potential to rehabilitate this supply", Ahmadov noted.

Besides, I. Ahmadov added that currently the Belarusian side was reviewing the opportunities on the market.

