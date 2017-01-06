SOCAR’s Turkey-based subsidiary sold shares worth $16.9M in 2016

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2016, foreign investors conducted purchase operations worth $614 million in Istanbul bourse.

According to Anadolu agency, the foreign investors conducted sale operations in four months, purchase operations in eight months.

By May 2016, the foreign investors conducted purchase operations worth $1.8 billion. Since May, they started sale operations considering Federal Reserve System’s decision on increase of interest rates. As a result of three-year processes, the foreign investors totally sold $ 1.4 billion.

The foreign investors mainly invested in bank shares in December.

The most interesting securities in December were HalkBank’s shares. At the same time, Petkim Petrochemical Holding A. S. sold shares worth $16.9 million in December.

News.Az

