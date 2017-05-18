Sofia hosts conference on 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria diplomatic rel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference on the theme "Bulgaria, Azerbaijan: 25 years of diplomatic relations, AzerTag reports.

Prospects for bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation" has been held in Sofia as part of a series of events marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. An initiative of the Azerbaijani embassy in Sofia, the event was co-organized by the Diplomatic Institute under the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and the Atlantic Club, one of the country's leading non-governmental organizations. The conference focused on Azerbaijan-Bulgaria bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Participants in the event included representatives of Bulgaria's government bodies, non-governmental organizations, business circles, educational and research institutions, local media, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in the country.

Director of the Diplomatic Institute under the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Tanya Mihaylova, president of the Atlantic Club, Bulgaria's former Foreign Minister Solomon Passy and Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova addressed the opening of the conference.

In her remarks, Mihaylova hailed the fact that Bulgaria was one of the first countries to recognize independence of Azerbaijan.

Passy highlighted his visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. He underlined great potential for further development of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria cooperation.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova noted that the two countries enjoyed good bilateral relations in a variety of fields even before the establishment of diplomatic relations. Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova described Azerbaijan-Bulgaria bilateral relations as strategic. She emphasized Bulgaria's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The conference continued with panel sessions.

Azerbaijani Deputy FM Mahmud Mammadguliyev made a speech at the second panel which discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

News.Az

