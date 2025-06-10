Solana price prediction surges as Solaxy launch date nears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solana's bullish recovery gains traction just as Solaxy’s $45.8 million presale enters its final week. As technical charts flash green and new infrastructure prepares to go live, is this the moment Solana reclaims its spot at the top of DeFi?

Solana’s price has re-entered the spotlight after rebounding from critical support levels and attempting to break out above $160. With tight moving averages and bullish chart formations, the technical case for a short-term rally is gaining momentum. According to recent TradingView data, SOL is now testing a key resistance cluster between $160–$163. If that zone flips to support, analysts expect a rapid move to $170–$175 – bringing the long-term Solana price prediction back into bullish territory.

On the hourly timeframe, SOL is holding above all major SMAs, supported by green Heikin Ashi candles, despite some short-term exhaustion signals. On the daily chart, the setup is even stronger: SOL has bounced from the 100-day SMA at $144.82 and is threatening to reclaim both the 20-day and 50-day SMAs. If momentum holds, a retest of the 200 SMA at $176 could come as early as this week.

While the technical story is promising, Solana’s future may depend more on its ability to scale efficiently. That’s where Solaxy comes in – a dual-purpose meme token and Layer-2 scaling solution that could change the way developers build on the Solana blockchain.

Solana Faces Congestion – Solaxy Offers a Solution

Solana’s reputation for speed and low fees has earned it a devoted user base, but recent spikes in network activity have exposed its limitations. Congestion issues during peak periods have slowed transactions and increased costs. With DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces and meme coin trading all vying for bandwidth, the need for a robust scaling solution has become urgent.

Solaxy is aiming to solve this. With over $46.4 million raised in its presale, the project has positioned itself as both a cultural play and a technical innovation. While it harnesses the meme coin narrative to build community traction, its core value lies in its upcoming Layer-2 infrastructure – designed specifically to optimise Solana’s performance.

By processing transactions off-chain and bundling them for on-chain finality, Solaxy significantly reduces the base layer’s workload. This modular system is ideal for high-throughput dApps and offers developers the ability to customise performance to their specific needs. In short, it’s the kind of upgrade Solana needs to support a breakout beyond $180 and toward long-term bullish targets.

Igniter Protocol and Cross-Chain Vision Boost Investor Confidence

One of Solaxy’s most promising features is the Igniter Protocol – a launchpad designed to enable new tokens to build directly within the Solaxy ecosystem. Combined with plans to bridge Ethereum and integrate cross-chain tools, this creates a powerful foundation for a multi-chain DeFi future anchored by Solana.

With the launch of its testnet, block explorer and native bridge, Solaxy is not just promising utility – it’s already delivering it. This hands-on access allows developers to start building immediately while the broader ecosystem prepares for the full Layer-2 rollout.

The convergence of these tools with the timing of Solana’s potential breakout has drawn attention from crypto analysts and content creators. One such voice, Clinix Crypto, recently reversed his cautious stance on presales, calling Solaxy a standout in the current market cycle due to its transparent roadmap and active development updates.

Presale Frenzy Builds Ahead of Solaxy Launch Date

With the Solaxy launch date now just one week away, the presale is fast approaching a $50 million milestone. The final stage of fundraising offers tokens at a fixed price of $0.00175, available via ETH, USDT, BNB, or card payments. After the presale closes, the token is expected to list on exchanges – an event that many anticipate will bring further upside.

Adding to long-term investor appeal is Solaxy’s staking programme, offering up to 87% APY. Over 13 billion SOLX tokens have already been staked, highlighting strong holder conviction ahead of launch. For those seeking exposure to both meme coin virality and real-world infrastructure utility, Solaxy presents a rare convergence.

Solana Price Prediction Hinges on Infrastructure Progress

The timing of Solaxy’s launch couldn’t be better for Solana. As the blockchain tests major technical levels, the addition of a Layer-2 like Solaxy may provide exactly the kind of relief needed to sustain growth. If congestion issues continue to hamper user experience, projects like Solaxy could become critical pillars in supporting the next phase of Solana-based dApps.

At present, the most realistic Solana price prediction sees a breakout to $171–$175 within the week if support at $155 holds and $160–$163 flips convincingly, but beyond short-term price targets, Solana’s ability to maintain upward momentum depends on structural upgrades and that’s where Solaxy could have an outsized impact.

The Bullish Case for SOLX and SOL

As Solana eyes a technical breakout, investor focus is shifting toward the tools and protocols that can support the chain’s long-term scalability. Solaxy’s unique positioning – as both a meme coin and a Layer-2 utility platform – gives it a key role in that conversation.

If the Solaxy launch date delivers on its roadmap and developer access expands post-listing, the project could help push Solana into a new phase of growth. Meanwhile, SOL traders will be watching to see whether the price can close above $163 and ignite a wider rally.

For now, all eyes are on Solana and Solaxy – one testing its next resistance, the other preparing to power what comes after.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions in the cryptocurrency market.

