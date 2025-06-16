Solaxy presale ends soon – Join the Solana layer 2 revolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

With its Layer 2 innovation addressing Solana’s network bottlenecks, Solaxy isn’t just another meme coin – it’s redefining scalability. As the presale nears its end, investors are eyeing it as Solana’s most transformative upgrade yet, News.Az reports.

Since the inception of blockchain technology, developers have faced a persistent challenge: how to increase scalability without compromising decentralisation or security. Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin coined this dilemma the “blockchain scalability trilemma”, arguing that networks can at best optimise two of these three properties, but not all simultaneously.

As adoption expands, the pressure to overcome this trilemma has intensified – fuelled by rising transaction volumes, higher fees and slower throughput across even the most advanced chains.

Layer 2 solutions have emerged as a response. Rather than altering the core architecture of Layer 1 blockchains like Solana or Ethereum, Layer 2s introduce off-chain systems that handle transaction execution and computation. Final settlement and data availability are then anchored on the underlying blockchain, allowing the network to scale efficiently without sacrificing trust assumptions.

Payment channels and rollups – two common Layer 2 implementations – demonstrate how decentralised systems can maintain low fees and fast execution while remaining secure. Both rely on cryptographic proofs to resolve disputes and submit final state changes to the base chain.

Whether via fault proofs, as used in optimistic rollups, or zero-knowledge validity proofs in zk-rollups, the outcome is a more efficient blockchain experience without changing the base consensus layer.

Why Solana Needs a Layer 2 Like Solaxy

While Solana is often lauded for its high throughput, it hasn’t been immune to congestion, transaction delays and network outages. In periods of heightened demand, the protocol has struggled to maintain stability – an issue that has discouraged some developers from building on the chain long-term. This is where Solaxy enters the frame.

Unlike typical Layer 2 projects that operate on Ethereum, Solaxy is bringing off-chain scalability to Solana. This is a rare feat that marks it out as one of the first projects aiming to make Solana both faster and more reliable.

By handling transaction execution off-chain and using the base layer only for final settlement and validation, Solaxy reduces congestion, lowers costs and enhances transaction speeds without requiring changes to Solana’s core consensus.

Its design philosophy follows the established blueprint of Layer 2 systems: perform heavy computation off-chain, submit proofs of validity on-chain and use smart contracts to adjudicate disputes. This architecture not only resolves Solana’s known issues but also extends the chain’s usability for large-scale decentralised applications.

Solaxy’s Explosive Presale Underscores Market Confidence

The market has clearly responded to Solaxy’s Layer 2 vision. With over $51 million raised and just hours left before the presale ends, investor enthusiasm has reached fever pitch. Solaxy is trending across platforms like Twitter and Telegram and has been covered by popular outlets and influencers – including the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel.

In a crypto market where many presales struggle to cross even modest funding targets, Solaxy’s success signals something more than just meme coin FOMO. It points to genuine belief in a Solana Layer 2 narrative – an upgrade the ecosystem clearly needs.

What makes this momentum even more impressive is the massive token burn announced just before launch. The Solaxy team has destroyed 35 billion tokens (worth over $52 million), drastically reducing the circulating supply and potentially improving post-launch price stability.

Functional Innovation: More Than Just a Meme Coin

Despite carrying the aesthetics of a meme coin, Solaxy is designed with serious functionality. It directly tackles Solana’s transaction bottlenecks while offering developers a more efficient foundation for high-throughput decentralised apps.

With its built-in Layer 2 framework, Solaxy aims to support custom rollups and modular scaling options for projects launching on Solana. These technical upgrades are paired with an ecosystem of staking and yield-generating tools, offering incentives for long-term holders and developers alike.

The project’s staking programme, offering up to 80% APY, has already seen high participation rates ahead of launch – further indicating investor conviction in Solaxy’s long-term value proposition.

Why Timing Matters: A Market Primed for Post-Presale Momentum

The timing of Solaxy’s presale couldn’t be more strategic. Market sentiment is stabilising and with the Fear and Greed Index hovering in Greed territory, traders are making movements. Many analysts expect a rotation back into infrastructure-focused projects – especially those offering practical solutions to blockchain congestion and scalability issues.

In that context, Solaxy stands out as a ready-to-deploy solution with real market fit. The upcoming centralised exchange (CEX) listings will offer near-instant liquidity and visibility, boosting accessibility for new entrants. For early investors, this is likely to be a crucial period, as tokens secured at presale pricing may command higher valuations once public trading begins.

Storage and Security: Where to Keep Your Solaxy Tokens

For those participating in the presale – or planning to acquire tokens post-launch – secure storage is essential. That’s where Best Wallet enters the picture. As a multichain, non-custodial wallet supporting over 60 blockchains, Best Wallet allows Solaxy holders to manage, stake and interact with the ecosystem securely and privately.

Unlike centralised exchanges, Best Wallet does not require KYC or identity verification and it offers biometric login, two-factor authentication and private key control. Available on both iOS and Android, it ensures users can access their funds from anywhere without compromising on security.

Solaxy tokens purchased during the presale can be easily stored in Best Wallet, where users also benefit from integrated staking features and in-app price tracking.

Last Chance to Join the Solaxy Presale

As blockchain ecosystems continue to evolve, Layer 2 solutions will play a defining role in how scalability, security and decentralisation co-exist. Solana, despite its strengths, requires reinforcement and Solaxy’s Layer 2 design could be the tool that takes the network to the next level.

Solaxy doesn’t just fit into the Solana ecosystem – it improves it. With utility-focused upgrades, aggressive tokenomics and real community traction, it’s positioned as more than just a fleeting trend. For those looking to be part of Solana’s next leap forward, this is the last chance to join the Solaxy presale.

Presale purchases can be made via the official website using crypto or card payments. The token is expected to launch on major exchanges in the coming days, accompanied by further roadmap developments and staking opportunities.

With a clear technical vision and market backing, Solaxy may well become one of the most important players in the Solana Layer 2 conversation – so long as you don’t miss out.

