Soldier wounded as a result of mine detonation in Armenia's Tavush
- 04 May 2017 18:10
A soldier has been wounded as a result of mine detonation in Armenia’s Tavush province on Thursday, Spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhann
In his words, the wounded soldier has been taken to Berd military hospital. According to the doctors, his condition is critical.
