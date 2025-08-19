Somali military reports elimination of over 100 al-Shabaab militants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Somali National Army (SNA) has said its elite Danab Commandos killed more than 100 al-Shabaab fighters, including senior commanders, in a joint operation with international partners in the Lower Shabelle region.

The assault in Awdheegle targeted fortified positions and hideouts, with airstrikes destroying tunnels and bunkers before ground forces moved in to secure the area, the Defence Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Military officials said the militants had been preparing to resist Operation Silent Storm, a wider offensive by the Somali National Army and AUSSOM forces aimed at driving al-Shabaab from strongholds across southern Somalia.

The government said the strike was the latest in a series of setbacks for the group after losses in Sabiid, Caanoole and Bariire, and part of a campaign to weaken its operational capacity and restore stability.

News.Az