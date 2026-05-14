How Elbit Systems will help extend Israel’s F-35 combat capabilities

How Elbit Systems will help extend Israel’s F-35 combat capabilities

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Israel has signed a new 34 million dollar defense agreement with Elbit Systems to develop advanced external fuel tanks for the country’s fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.

The deal, announced by Israel’s Defense Ministry, is aimed at significantly extending the operational range and endurance of the F-35 aircraft, giving Israel greater long distance strike capabilities and increased flexibility during military operations.

The agreement highlights Israel’s continued investment in advanced air power as regional security tensions remain elevated across the Middle East. It also underscores the growing strategic importance of adapting stealth fighter aircraft for longer missions without compromising operational effectiveness.

Below is a detailed FAQ style explainer examining why the deal matters, what external fuel tanks do and how the agreement could affect Israel’s military capabilities.

What is the new Israel Elbit Systems deal?

Israel’s Defense Ministry signed a contract worth approximately 34 million dollars with Elbit Systems to develop external fuel tanks specifically designed for F-35 fighter jets.

The project focuses on improving the aircraft’s operational range and flight endurance. Longer endurance allows fighter jets to remain airborne for extended periods, conduct longer missions and reach more distant targets without immediate refueling support.

The development is part of Israel’s broader effort to strengthen the capabilities of its air force amid evolving regional threats.

What are external fuel tanks?

External fuel tanks are additional fuel containers mounted outside military aircraft.

These tanks provide extra fuel capacity beyond the aircraft’s internal fuel storage, allowing fighter jets to:

Fly longer distances

Remain airborne for extended periods

Carry out deep strike missions

Reduce dependence on aerial refueling

Increase operational flexibility

Support long range surveillance missions

Once the additional fuel is used, external tanks can often be detached or discarded during operations if necessary.

For advanced fighter aircraft like the F-35, designing external fuel tanks is particularly challenging because engineers must minimize negative impacts on stealth performance, aerodynamics and maneuverability.

Why does Israel want longer range F-35 capabilities?

Israel faces a complex regional security environment that may require long range military operations.

Extending the range of F-35 fighter jets gives the Israeli Air Force greater flexibility to operate across wider geographic areas without relying heavily on foreign bases or tanker aircraft.

Longer range capabilities can support:

Strategic deterrence missions

Deep strike operations

Long distance reconnaissance

Extended combat patrols

Rapid response capabilities

Operations against distant targets

The issue has become increasingly important amid ongoing regional tensions involving Iran and various armed groups across the Middle East.

Long range aviation capability is considered a critical strategic advantage for Israel.

Why is the F-35 important to Israel?

The F-35 is one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft and plays a central role in Israel’s military strategy.

Israel was among the first countries outside the United States to receive the aircraft and operates a customized version known as the F-35I Adir.

The aircraft combines:

Stealth technology

Advanced sensors

Electronic warfare systems

Network centric warfare capabilities

Precision strike capabilities

High situational awareness

The F-35 allows Israel to conduct operations with reduced radar visibility while gathering intelligence and coordinating with other military assets in real time.

Israel has repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining qualitative military superiority in the region, and the F-35 is a key component of that strategy.

Why is stealth important for F-35 missions?

Stealth technology helps reduce the aircraft’s visibility to enemy radar systems.

The F-35 was specifically designed to penetrate heavily defended airspace while avoiding detection for as long as possible.

This gives the aircraft major advantages during:

Precision strike missions

Suppression of enemy air defenses

Intelligence gathering

High risk operations

Electronic warfare missions

However, adding external equipment such as fuel tanks can potentially increase radar visibility. That is why developing specialized fuel tanks for stealth aircraft requires advanced engineering solutions.

Israel and Elbit Systems will likely focus on balancing increased range with maintaining as much stealth capability as possible.

Who is Elbit Systems?

Elbit Systems is one of Israel’s largest defense technology companies and a major global supplier of military systems.

The company develops products including:

Electronic warfare systems

Unmanned aerial systems

Avionics

Defense electronics

Artillery systems

Intelligence technologies

Helmet mounted display systems

Aircraft modernization solutions

Elbit Systems has long worked closely with the Israeli military and participates in multiple advanced defense projects.

The company also exports military technologies to countries around the world.

How could the fuel tanks change Israel’s military operations?

If successfully developed, the external fuel tanks could expand the operational reach of Israel’s F-35 fleet considerably.

This may allow Israel to:

Conduct longer independent missions

Reduce dependence on aerial refueling aircraft

Increase strike flexibility

Maintain aircraft over operational zones for longer periods

Expand deterrence capabilities

Improve response times during regional crises

The added endurance could be particularly important during operations involving long distances or limited access to nearby air bases.

Why is aerial refueling important and how do fuel tanks help?

Modern fighter aircraft often rely on aerial refueling tankers to extend mission duration.

However, tanker aircraft themselves can become vulnerable targets during conflict because they are large, less maneuverable and easier to detect.

By increasing onboard fuel capacity, external fuel tanks can reduce how often fighter jets need midair refueling.

This improves operational independence and can lower risks during combat operations.

Could the new fuel tanks affect the F-35’s stealth performance?

Potentially yes.

External fuel tanks generally increase an aircraft’s radar signature because they alter its shape and surface profile.

However, advanced military engineering can reduce some of those effects through specialized materials, aerodynamic shaping and operational tactics.

Israel’s defense industry has extensive experience modifying military aircraft for specialized operational needs.

The final design will likely attempt to balance:

Stealth preservation

Extended range

Aerodynamic efficiency

Combat survivability

Mission flexibility

Why is the F-35 central to modern air warfare?

The F-35 is widely viewed as one of the most advanced multi role combat aircraft ever developed.

Unlike older fighter jets designed mainly for air combat, the F-35 functions as a highly integrated battlefield information platform.

The aircraft combines:

Sensor fusion

Artificial intelligence assisted systems

Stealth technology

Precision weapons integration

Real time battlefield networking

Electronic warfare

Its advanced software systems allow pilots to process enormous amounts of battlefield data quickly.

Many military analysts view the F-35 as a cornerstone of next generation warfare strategies.

How does this deal fit into broader regional tensions?

The agreement comes during a period of continued instability and military competition across the Middle East.

Regional tensions involving Iran, proxy groups, missile programs and evolving air defense systems continue shaping Israeli defense planning.

Long range strike capabilities remain particularly important because potential threats may originate far from Israeli territory.

Enhancing the endurance and flexibility of Israel’s air force strengthens the country’s ability to respond rapidly to changing regional developments.

Could other countries pursue similar F-35 upgrades?

Yes.

Many countries operating F-35 aircraft continue exploring upgrades and modifications tailored to their operational requirements.

Potential areas of improvement include:

Extended range

Electronic warfare systems

Weapons integration

Communications systems

Autonomous capabilities

Drone coordination

Stealth optimization

As geopolitical competition intensifies globally, countries increasingly seek customized enhancements to maximize the aircraft’s capabilities.

Frequently asked questions

What did Israel and Elbit Systems agree to develop?

They signed a 34 million dollar deal to develop external fuel tanks for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets.

Why are external fuel tanks important?

They increase the aircraft’s range and endurance, allowing longer missions and greater operational flexibility.

What is the F-35?

The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth generation stealth fighter jet developed by Lockheed Martin.

Why does Israel want longer range F-35s?

Longer range capabilities improve Israel’s ability to conduct distant operations and reduce reliance on aerial refueling.

Could external fuel tanks affect stealth performance?

Yes. External equipment can increase radar visibility, but advanced engineering can reduce some of those effects.

Who is Elbit Systems?

Elbit Systems is a major Israeli defense technology company specializing in military electronics, aviation systems and defense technologies.

Why is the F-35 important militarily?

The aircraft combines stealth, advanced sensors, networking and precision strike capabilities for modern warfare.

How could the new fuel tanks improve military operations?

They could allow Israeli fighter jets to fly farther, remain airborne longer and operate more independently.

Why is aerial refueling risky during conflicts?

Refueling aircraft are large and vulnerable targets, making reduced dependence on tankers strategically valuable.

Could other countries modify their F-35 fleets too?

Yes. Many F-35 operators continue exploring upgrades tailored to their military requirements.

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