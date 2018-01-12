Son of Armenian general does not allow to bury the deceased

+ ↺ − 16 px

The son of the chairman of the "Yerkrapah" volunteers' union, General Manvel Grigoryan, the deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, the Mayor of the city of Echmiadzin, Karen Grigoryan, demands from the relatives of the deceased to repay the tax obligations of the latter before the mayor's office, such as land tax and property tax, Oxu.Az reports referring to the "Zhamanak" newspaper.

"When someone dies in the city and relatives of the deceased go to the appropriate department at the mayoralty to get a place in the cemetery, they are required to pay off the tax obligations of the deceased. When asked by relatives, "But man has died, how can he pay?" They reply: "He died, but was not buried. Go pay ay all taxes, then he will be buried," the newspaper writes, noting that Grigoryan is organizing funerals.

He owns a city morgue, a funeral home with all his services - from the sale of the coffin to the provision of funeral halls.

News.Az

News.Az