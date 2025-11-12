Sony unveils 27-inch PlayStation gaming monitor for US, Japan

The monitor promises “vivid visuals at QHD with high refresh rates and VRR support,” according to footage shown during the event. Pricing for the new display has not yet been announced.

Hideaki Nishino, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, highlighted additional features, including a built-in charging hook for the DualSense wireless controller, designed to enhance the PlayStation gaming experience.

While the screen itself supports 240 Hz and can also be hooked up to a PC, accompanying text confirmed it "supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz when conntected to a PS5 console," though caveated that "design and specifications are subject to change."

In a post on PlayStation Blog, Shuzo Kikuchi, VP of Product Management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the new PlayStation monitor was "built for desktop gaming with a PS5." Kikuchi also outlined the features of the monitor.

PlayStation 27-inch gaming monitor features: