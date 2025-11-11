Sony raises full-year forecasts after strong anime, gaming performance

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, the Japanese tech giant now expects a net profit of 1.05 trillion yen ($6.8 billion), an 8% increase from its previous projection, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Operating profit is also forecast to rise by 8%, reaching 1.4 trillion yen, while sales are expected to grow by 3%, to 12 trillion yen.

The massive success of the anime movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Infinity Castle: Part 1 has been a key driver, with the film becoming the second-highest-grossing film ever in Japan and topping box office charts in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to the anime's impact, Sony has revised down its forecast for U.S. tariff-related costs to 50 billion yen, 20 billion yen lower than the previous estimate. For the first half of the financial year, Sony saw a 13.7% increase in net profit, reaching 570 billion yen.