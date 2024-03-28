South African president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself, the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa, I hereby wish to express my profound congratulations on your re-appointment as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa said in his congratulatory message.

“South Africa remains strongly committed to the historical and political bond that exist between our two nations which has created a platform for engagement at various levels, including on bilateral matters, as well as on matters pertaining to regional, continental and global challenges. It is the desire of the Government of South Africa to build on the existing strong relations we have with Azerbaijan and our commitment and solidarity with the people and the government of Azerbaijan,” he noted.

“Accordingly, the people of Azerbaijan have affirmed their trust in your leadership. I look forward to working in partnership with you to further advance the promotion of South-South cooperation and the common ideals of growth, global equity, and social justice.

Please, allow me, Your Excellency, to convey my best wishes for your personal good health, prosperity and success as you continue your tenure in the service of your country and look forward to our future cooperation.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the South African president added.

News.Az