South Caucasus has potential to become region of peace, stability, prosperity: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that the South Caucasus has the potential to become a region of peace, stability, and prosperity, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

At a joint press conference following the 9th Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in Baku, Fidan expressed gratitude for the hospitality in the Azerbaijani capital and emphasized the importance of the three-nation mechanism in addressing shared interests and concerns.

Fidan and his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili attended the meeting hosted by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The trilateral meeting mechanism aimed to promote regional stability, peace, and prosperity.

Fidan highlighted the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have a negative impact on transportation and supply chains, as well as the humanitarian and economic costs of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

He mentioned regional developments, such as Azerbaijan regaining territorial integrity after 30 years of occupation and Georgia becoming an EU candidate.

During the meeting, he emphasized the need to improve cooperation and understand the new situation in the region, saying, "There is a real opportunity ahead to transform the South Caucasus into an area of peace, stability, and shared prosperity."

News.Az