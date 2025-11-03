South Korea freezes government asset sales after “too cheap” concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered an immediate halt to all government asset sales, responding to mounting criticism that state properties may have been sold at suspiciously low prices.

The emergency directive, issued Monday, requires any future sales to receive prior approval from the prime minister, while all ongoing and reviewed sales will be re-examined. Lee’s office said ministries must urgently investigate whether public assets were undervalued and propose fixes to ensure transparency and protect public interest, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move follows intense scrutiny during parliamentary audits and media reports questioning whether national assets were being offloaded below market value. The finance ministry is expected to provide further details in a briefing on Tuesday.

