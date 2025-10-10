South Korea indicts Unification Church leader over bribery case linked to former first lady

South Korea’s special prosecutor on Friday indicted Han Hak-ja, the 82-year-old leader of the Unification Church, on multiple charges including bribery, illegal solicitation, embezzlement, and destruction of evidence.

Prosecutors accuse Han of involvement in bribing the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

She has denied all allegations, calling them “false information.”

Han was arrested last month after a court approved a warrant for her detention as part of the ongoing high-profile investigation into political corruption and the church’s influence in state affairs.

