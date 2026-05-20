South Korea moves closer to nuclear-powered submarine acquisition

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South Korea’s military has initiated formal procedures to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, according to a Navy document released on Wednesday, amid limited progress in security negotiations with the United States over Seoul’s long-standing push for the program, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The Navy recently submitted the document to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), outlining the need for the nuclear submarine program and detailing key requirements, including desired capabilities, the number of systems required, and projected deployment timelines.

The information was provided to Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the main opposition People Power Party.

The US had previously given approval for South Korea to construct nuclear-powered attack submarines and pledged to work with Seoul to advance project requirements, including potential pathways for securing nuclear fuel, as stated in a joint fact sheet released following a summit between the two allies’ leaders.

The JCS is currently reviewing the Navy’s proposal and is expected to hold a meeting later this month to finalize the project requirements.

Once finalized, the program would typically proceed to preliminary research and feasibility studies, followed by consultations with budget authorities regarding total project costs before moving into the development phase.

The move is widely seen as part of Seoul’s efforts to accelerate the nuclear-powered submarine project after months of delays in follow-up negotiations with Washington on implementing the summit agreements.

The summit document also includes U.S. commitments to support South Korea in securing rights to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel.

Allison Hooker, the U.S. under secretary of state for political affairs, is expected to visit Seoul in the coming weeks to launch bilateral working groups aimed at implementing the summit agreements. Her visit is expected to help advance stalled discussions on security cooperation commitments.

The South Korean military has reportedly been conducting a preliminary review for at least four 5,000-ton-class nuclear-powered submarines, with potential deployment after the mid-2030s.

However, key challenges remain unresolved, particularly regarding the sourcing of nuclear fuel for submarines powered by small nuclear reactors.

To obtain nuclear propulsion capability, South Korea would need to enter into a special agreement with the US permitting the transfer of nuclear material for military use.

Seoul is expected to soon unveil a roadmap for the nuclear-powered submarine program, outlining its defensive purpose, alignment with international nonproliferation obligations, and a projected timeline for development.

News.Az