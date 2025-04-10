South Korea's Yoon to leave presidential residence as early as Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to leave the presidential residence on Friday at the earliest to return to his private residence in southern Seoul, officials said Thursday, following his removal from office last week.

"Yoon's departure from the presidential residence is expected within this week," said an official at the presidential office, adding it will be between Friday and Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The Presidential Security Service (PSS) has reportedly completed organizing a private residence security team of about 40 people for Yoon. Under the current law, Yoon can receive protection from the PSS for up to 10 years.

Yoon's private residence is located at the Acrovista apartment complex in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, and he previously stayed there for six months even after his presidential inauguration in May 2022.

Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, are reportedly considering moving to another private residence in the capital area later because they own as many as 11 pet dogs and cats and the presence of security guards may cause some inconveniences for neighbors.

News.Az