South Korean airlines ban in-flight power bank use

On Thursday, T'way Air announced it will prohibit passengers from charging smartphones and other electronic devices with portable power banks during flights starting Monday. With this move, T’way Air became the last of the country’s 11 passenger airlines to implement the restriction, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Low-cost carrier Eastar Jet was the first to introduce such a ban in October. Jeju Air, the country’s largest budget airline, adopted the measure in late January.

Flag carrier Korean Air and its affiliates — Asiana Airlines, Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul — also introduced the ban in late January.

Airlines clarified that passengers may still carry power banks in the cabin. However, battery terminals must be covered with insulating tape or stored in a separate pouch. The devices must remain within reach at all times and cannot be placed in overhead compartments.

Safety concerns intensified after a major fire involving an Air Busan aircraft at Gimhae International Airport in January 2025. The airport is located in Busan, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Authorities have since tightened regulations to prevent similar incidents.