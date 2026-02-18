Japan set to ban in-flight use of power banks in April

Japan will prohibit the use of power banks on airplanes starting in April, following multiple incidents involving overheating and fires linked to mobile batteries, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The country’s transport ministry has informed airlines that the ban will apply not only to using power banks to charge personal devices during flights but also to charging the batteries themselves via onboard power outlets, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism decided to tighten regulations after previously urging passengers — since July — not to store power banks in overhead compartments and to keep them within reach during flights.

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly found in portable chargers, can catch fire due to physical damage or gradual deterioration, the ministry has warned.

Under existing rules, power banks are already prohibited in checked baggage, and there are restrictions on the quantity and capacity allowed in carry-on luggage.

The move follows a January 2025 fire aboard a low-cost carrier operated by Air Busan, which is believed to have been caused by a faulty power bank.

