South Korea’s election could be a big win for the crypto world – here’s why!

South Korea’s presidential election on June 4, 2025 is predicted to be an important turning point for the cryptocurrency industry, not only locally but also globally, News.Az reports citing Tradingview.

Both leading candidates, Lee Jae-myung (Democratic Party) and Kim Moon-soo (People’s Power Party), are in favor of pro-crypto regulations – measures that promise great opportunities for wider adoption of digital assets in the country.

Both Candidates are Pro-Crypto

Despite ideological and party differences, both Lee and Kim showed a strong commitment to the development of the crypto sector. Some of the key policies they agree on include:

The legalization of spot crypto ETFs , opens the door for Bitcoin and other digital assets to be listed on Korean stock exchanges.

, opens the door for Bitcoin and other digital assets to be listed on Korean stock exchanges. A local stablecoin based on the Korean won , to reduce dependence on foreign currencies and strengthen the domestic financial system.

, to reduce dependence on foreign currencies and strengthen the domestic financial system. Relaxation of crypto regulations, in order to attract investment and expand public participation in the blockchain ecosystem.

Interestingly, Lee even suggested that Korea’s $884 billion national pension fund could be partially allocated to crypto assets-a move that could set a global precedent.

Direct Impact: Global Crypto Wallet Growth

With over 32% of South Korea’s population (16 million people) actively involved in the crypto market, this reform will not only change the local landscape but also magnify the global demand for crypto wallets.

Currently, the global crypto wallet market is valued at around $11.52 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% to $32.8 billion by 2030.

Conclusion: Whoever Wins, Crypto Wins

With two pro-crypto candidates, the South Korean election is no longer about “who wins” but “how fast crypto can grow”. Legalization measures, institutional adoption, and strengthening infrastructure such as digital wallets could be a strong signal to global markets.

