South Korea's former defense minister was formally arrested this week in connection with the recent martial law incident in the country, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Arrest The Seoul Central District Court approved an arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, citing charges of rebellion and abuse of power. Kim has been in custody since Sunday, and prosecutors had up to 20 days to decide whether to file formal charges. If convicted of rebellion, he could face a maximum sentence of death.Kim is the first person to be arrested in connection with the case. He is accused of advising South Korean President President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law and deploying troops to the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from voting on the measure.Despite the intervention, enough legislators gained access to the chamber and unanimously rejected Yoon's decree, prompting the Cabinet to lift it before dawn on December 4. In a statement on Tuesday,Kim offered a public apology, saying he "deeply apologizes for causing significant anxiety and inconvenience." He took full responsibility for the imposition of martial law and urged leniency for the soldiers involved, emphasizing they were simply following his orders.Prosecutors reportedly allege that Kim played a central role in a rebellion, abusing his power by orchestrating a riot to undermine the constitution in coordination with Yoon and other military and police officials. Prosecutors' offices in Seoul did not immediately confirm the reports.

News.Az