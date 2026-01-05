Korean cinema mourns actor Ahn Sung-ki

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s film industry mourned the loss of veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki, who passed away at age 74. Known as “the nation’s actor,” Ahn’s career spanned more than six decades, making him one of the most respected figures in Korean cinema.

Directors and colleagues expressed deep sorrow. Bae Chang-ho, who collaborated with Ahn on 13 films, said, “There was still so much he could have done for the film industry. I will remember the beautiful films he left behind with audiences for a long time,” News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Lee Jang-ho, who gave Ahn his breakout role in A Fine, Windy Day (1980), called him “gentle and kind-hearted” and revealed Ahn occasionally wrote unpublished screenplays filled with artistic insight.

Shim Jae-myung, head of Myung Film, remembered him as “warm, considerate, and dedicated to cinema,” while Chung Ji-young, who worked with Ahn on films like White Badge (1992), said, “We now need to reflect on the place Ahn holds in the history of Korean cinema.”

Actor Park Joong-hoon, who shared the screen with Ahn in classics like Chil-su and Man-su (1988) and Radio Star (2006), described him as “my star, my mentor, and a friend.” He recalled visiting Ahn during his battle with blood cancer, saying, “My life has been so good because you were in it.”

Ahn Sung-ki’s passing marks the end of an era in Korean cinema, leaving behind a legacy of iconic performances and decades of artistic contribution.

