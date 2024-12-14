South Korea’s National Assembly impeaches President Yoon

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik declares the passage of an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol at the parliament in Seoul on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo: Yonhap

South Korea's National Assembly voted Saturday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law, suspending him from his duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate him or remove him from office.

The impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, after all 300 members of the Assembly cast their ballots, News.az reports, citing Yonhap. Yoon will be suspended from his duties as soon as the impeachment resolution is delivered to his office, making Prime Minister Han Duck-soo the acting president until the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling."From the moment martial law was declared until this moment, the earnestness, courage and dedication the people showed for democracy led to this decision," National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said.The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday hailed the outcome, while Prime Minister Han vowed to make every effort for the stable running of state affairs."We made a historic victory for democracy because of all who gathered in front of the National Assembly and passionately cried out for the protection of the Constitution and democracy," DP floor leader Park Chan-dae told reporters after the vote.A two-thirds majority was required to approve the motion, with the opposition bloc accounting for 192 of the 300 members of parliament.Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) decided shortly before the proceeding to take part in the vote but oppose impeachment.The result showed 12 PPP lawmakers likely broke from their party line to vote in favor of impeachment.The first attempt to impeach Yoon last Saturday failed after nearly all PPP lawmakers boycotted the vote.A second impeachment motion against Yoon was introduced Thursday by the main opposition Democratic Party and five other minor opposition parties, accusing him of violating the Constitution and other laws by declaring martial law on Dec. 3. The decree was lifted six hours later after the Assembly voted to repeal it.The second motion was revised from the first motion to remove some charges against Yoon but add others, including allegations that Yoon ordered troops and the police to arrest lawmakers while martial law was in force.The motion will now be sent to the Constitutional Court, which will decide whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him from office.The impeachment trial can take up to 180 days. If the impeachment is upheld, Yoon will become the second president to be ousted after former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days.

News.Az