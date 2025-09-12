South Sudan suspends first vice president over treason, murder charges

Machar faces charges of treason, murder, and crimes against humanity linked to violent clashes that broke out in March, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Kiir announced that Machar and Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol would remain suspended from their positions until the court proceedings are concluded.

The suspension came hours after Justice Minister Joseph Geng Akech said Machar, who has been under house arrest since March, together with seven opposition officials, would face charges including treason, murder and crimes against humanity.

Machar, who leads the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition, was placed under house arrest following investigations into an attack on an army base by the White Army militia, allegedly linked to the opposition.

The attack resulted in the deaths of more than 250 South Sudan People's Defence Forces soldiers, including senior officer Majur Dak, according to the minister. A UN helicopter was also targeted in the incident, resulting in the death of its pilot.

"The accused have been informed of the charges and of their constitutional rights, including the right to a fair trial and legal representation of their choice," Geng told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

South Sudan, which became independent in 2011, signed the 2018 peace deal that ended a civil war between forces loyal to Kiir and those of Machar, a conflict that claimed nearly 400,000 lives. Relations between the two leaders, who have dominated South Sudanese politics for decades, remain strained.